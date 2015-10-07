TERMS & CONDITIONS

1. Proprietary Rights.



As between you and us, we are the sole and exclusive owner of all rights, title and interest in and to the Website, all the content (including, but not limited to, audio, photographs, illustrations, graphics, other visuals, video, copy, text, software, titles, Shockwave files, etc.), code, data and materials thereon, organization and design of the Website, the content, code, data and materials compiled on the Website, including but not limited to any copyrights, trademark rights, patent rights, database rights, moral rights, sui generis rights and other intellectual property and proprietary rights therein. Using the Website does not grant to you ownership of any content, code, data or materials you may access on or through the Web Site.

2. Limited License.



You may access and view the content on the Website on your computer or other digital device or platform and, unless otherwise indicated in these Terms and Conditions or on the Website, make single copies or prints of the content on the Website for your personal, internal use only. Use of the Website and the services offered on or through the Website, are only for your personal, non-commercial use.

3. Prohibited Use.



Any commercial or promotional distribution, publishing or exploitation of the Web Site, or any content, code, data or materials on the Web Site, is strictly prohibited unless you have received the express prior written permission from our authorized personnel or the otherwise applicable rights holder. Other than as expressly allowed herein, you may not download, post, display, publish, copy, reproduce, distribute, transmit, modify, perform, broadcast, transfer, create derivative works from, sell or otherwise exploit any content, code, data or materials on or available through the Web Site. Furthermore, you are prohibited from editing, deleting, altering or otherwise changing the meaning or appearance of any of the content, code, data, or other materials on or available through the Website, including, without limitation, the alteration or removal of any trademarks, trade names, logos, service marks, or any other proprietary content or proprietary rights notices. You acknowledge that by downloading any copyrighted material from or through the Website you do not acquire any ownership rights. You may be in violation of copyright and other laws of the United States, other countries, as well as applicable state laws and may be subject to liability for such unauthorized use, if you make other use of the Website, or the content, code, data or materials thereon or available through the Web Site, except as otherwise provided above.

4. Trademarks.



The Trademarks, which include the trademarks, logos, service marks and trade names collectively displayed on the Website or on content available through the Website are our registered and unregistered Trademarks. Others may not be used in connection with products and/or services that are not related to, associated with, or sponsored by their rights holders that are likely to cause customer confusion, or in any manner that disparages or discredits their rights holders. All Trademarks not owned by us that appear on the Website are the property of their respective owners. Nothing contained on the Website grants any license or right to use any Trademark displayed on the Web Site without our written permission or the third party that may own the applicable Trademark. Your misuse of the Trademarks displayed on the Website or on or through any of the Websites services is strictly prohibited.

All third party articles and picture are published with the authorization of our partners and wider community.

